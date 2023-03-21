BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lyran Light Language Activation, Starseed Expansion & Ascension Mechanics on Mark Attwood Show
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
1 view • 03/21/2023

Super excited to be on the Mark Attwood Show along with IndigoAngel and PinkBella Aloha. I also did a mini Lyran Light Language Activation for you all as

well. So enjoy that! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar Get activated. Expand

your starseed knowledge. Shift your DNA. Learn the true galactic history. Take

a journey to your galactic family. Activate your 12D chakra system...and so

much more at our upcoming 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF

CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE

https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR 10 LIVE CALLS

THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS OF CONTENT: March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023

COURSE TEACHERS: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations ~ 6

Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion Q&A; DONATIONS

(THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲

(Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND

PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: f60ea69a4d32050c



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
