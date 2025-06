Lyran Light Language Activation, Starseed Expansion & Ascension Mechanics on Mark Attwood Show

Super excited to be on the Mark Attwood Show along with IndigoAngel and PinkBella Aloha. I also did a mini Lyran Light Language Activation for you all as

well. So enjoy that! Galactic Love to All! πŸ’œ Lightstar Get activated. Expand

your starseed knowledge. Shift your DNA. Learn the true galactic history. Take

a journey to your galactic family. Activate your 12D chakra system...and so

much more at our upcoming πŸ‘½βœ¨ STARSEED EXPANSION πŸ‘½βœ¨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF

CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE

https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR 10 LIVE CALLS

THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS OF CONTENT: March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023

COURSE TEACHERS: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations ~ 6

Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion Q&A; DONATIONS

(THANK YOU!): πŸ’² (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... πŸ’²

(Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND

PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... πŸ›’ (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: πŸ’Œ https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▢️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▢️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▢️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▢️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations πŸ”΄ (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/









CSID: f60ea69a4d32050c









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co