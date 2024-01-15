Create New Account
P.3 NO GENDER ON BIRTH CERTIFICATES change may be coming in Western Australia: INSANITY WRIT LARGE MVI_7374
EK the Urban Yeti
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b9809fe9-8a91-42ca-9220-83aa43cdf71d

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8d5da15f-e293-4b2b-8872-5dc00e932c3f

Joe Spagnolo reports on, to me, sinister proposed changes to gender identification on Western Australian birth certificates. The madness infecting our world is ramping up. The article is on page 9 in the 7th January 2024 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘Gender-free WA babies’.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not psychological advice. Any negative assessments of anyone implied or mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.


healthmedicinegenderexcess deathsmask-wearingfully-informed medical consentmonovalent covid vaccinebirth-certificates

