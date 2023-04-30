Steve Deace opens up about recently facing God, spiritual battles while making Nefarious | Ep 78

Steve Deace of The Steve Deace Show on Blaze TV, creator of the new box office hit, Nefarious, staring Sean Patrick Flanery, and one of the headline speakers for our June 2 & 3, We The Patriots USA National Conference, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WTP USA, to discuss the church’s historically low lack of preparedness for this spiritual battle we are facing. Teryn shares the direct spiritual attack her and her family faced the very day she was to interview Steve and he provides insights into how his similar battle with health during the premiere of this movie gave him one of his most intimate times with the Lord and a much needed gut check on the motivations of his mission.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





The Steve Deace Show: https://www.blazetv.com/series/5qrRSBLHHW7g-steve-deace-show

Nefarious Movie: https://www.whoisnefarious.com/

****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, James O’Keefe, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/

Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/

Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: cc1f8e3013c56225









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co