They will collapse and devastate everything, says David Rogers Webb

"What we are seeing now, they absolutely will collapse and devastate everything." "They will not allow a parallel system to develop." "Everyone will be dependent on central-bank-issued money that is a control system, so this is their dream." "People have to know this now because when this goes off, it will be in the context of a lot of violence happening globally, and people will be absolutely terrified." "This is where this is going is to create the conditions where people are... they've lost everything." "They don't really understand how, but it happens overnight and then they're offered central bank digital currency as a way to, you know, so this is, this is where it is going." "It's essentially what was done in the Great Depression." "It's the same scheme." "I've talked with one European attorney who said... there is no doubt that this is criminal fraud." "The documents on one level lead people to believe that they have property [that their stocks and bonds are their personal property], [but] when you go into the details, they don't. [They have rewritten the laws at the state level so that your stocks and bonds are NOT your personal property anymore.]" "They're taking the property of people without their knowledge, free of payment."





This is from an interview that James Delingpole did with David Rogers Webb, author of "The Great Taking", on 22 Jan 2024.





The full interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4a8rvx-david-rogers-webb.html





The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/





David Rogers Webb's book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

