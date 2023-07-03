The Real Avid Master Gun Workstation: A Must-Have for Any Gun Owner

The Master Gun Workstation from my friends over at Real Avid has a number of features that make it stand out from the competition. First, it has a built-in vise that can securely hold your gun in place, so you can work on it without worrying about it moving around. Second, it has a dedicated storage area for all of your gun cleaning supplies, so you can keep everything organized and within reach. Third, it has room for expansion with the upcoming smart assist technology.





I've been really impressed with The Master Gun Workstation. It's made my gun cleaning and maintenance routine so much easier and more efficient. If you're looking for a top-of-the-line firearm workstation, the Master Gun Workstation is definitely the way to go.





Here are some of the specific features of the Master Gun Workstation that I really like:





The built-in vise is very sturdy and can hold even the largest and most powerful guns securely in place.

The dedicated storage area for gun cleaning supplies is really well-designed and keeps everything organized and within reach.

Easy to level guns for scope mounting using the feet and Accu-Level





Overall, I think the Master Gun Workstation is an excellent product and a must-have for any serious gun owner. It's made my gun cleaning and maintenance routine so much easier and more efficient, and I highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for a top-of-the-line firearm workstation.





To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





#teambanch @theroguebanshee





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:23 Gun Gripper Front Tower

0:43 One Handed Operation

1:29 Quick Clamping

2:01 Tool Storage

3:30 Smart Assist

4:00 Cleaning Rod Storage

4:17 Leveling a gun and Accu-Level

5:05 Metal Bottom Tray

5:28 Final Thoughts





-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------





-------

Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.