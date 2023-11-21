BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First impression: Noopept is a biohack but not a "lifehack" ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review
I think that Noopept is more a tool for Biohacking than lifehacking. Noopept is suggested by some human studies to improve memory and cognition, I think it probably has a long-term positive effect on memory, so it's a Biohack in that respect. However, "lifehacking" means tools and strategies to improve productivity right now. In that regard, Noopept was of dubious value to me.Update: I've used Noopept a number of other times and came to the conclusion that it's not useless, but for me and many others it requires longer-term usage to see much cognitive uptick.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/942-noopept

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/896-noopept

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Peak

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-ND

Russian https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Russian


reviewbiohackingmemorycognitionnootropicssmart drugsracetamsnoopeptlimitless mindset
