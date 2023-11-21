First impression: Noopept is a biohack but not a "lifehack" ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I think that Noopept is more a tool for Biohacking than lifehacking. Noopept is suggested by some human studies to improve memory and cognition, I think it probably has a long-term positive effect on memory, so it's a Biohack in that respect. However, "lifehacking" means tools and strategies to improve productivity right now. In that regard, Noopept was of dubious value to me.Update: I've used Noopept a number of other times and came to the conclusion that it's not useless, but for me and many others it requires longer-term usage to see much cognitive uptick.
