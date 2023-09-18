BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Church Prepared for Persecution - Ken Miller | KFW 2022
True Info Mike
True Info Mike
134 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 09/18/2023

August 28, 2022


Thomas’ words to his fellow-disciples, “Let us go with Him that we may die also,” once spoken in fatalistic tones, took on a new and exciting perspective for the apostles after Jesus’ resurrection.


In this presentation, Ken Miller shares a graphic, historical profile of the crucifixions of Stephen, James son of Zebedee, Philip, James “the Lesser,” Barnabas, Mark, Peter, Paul, Andrew, Bartholemew, Thomas, Matthew, Simon the zealot, Matthias, and Luke.


“We conquer in dying; we go forth victorious at the very time we are subdued. […] Kill us, torture us, condemn us, grind us to dust; your injustice is the proof that we are innocent. […] Nor does your cruelty, however exquisite, avail you; it is rather a temptation to us. The oftener we are mown down by you, the more in number we grow; the blood of Christians is seed.” -Tertullian, 155-220


This topic illustrates persecution with an expectancy of heavenly reward, spiritual growth, victory over sin, and maturity.


https://kingdomfellowshipweekend.org/a-church-prepared-for-persecution/


Pastor Mark Cefola: Spiritual Preparedness 07/26/2015 https://www.brighteon.com/b3668c0f-3643-4ec1-b296-64045bbaa51f



Keywords
churchpersecutionpreparedken millerkfw 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy