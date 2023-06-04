Clown World # 26: Breaking Up The Monopolies Of The Mainstream Media, Google, YouTube & Satan...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We now have a blatant 2 tiered justice system but it is not "unjust" for there is no injustice in the world. We always get what we deserve, eventually. If you really want to be under a fair system then be fair and obey the words of God. Not as the christians do whose practice is 98% pagan and anti-scripture or the Rabbis whose practice is 80% pagan and anti-scripture.