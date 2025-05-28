Govt. vs The People - French Women Want Military Help - On the Lam

Abraham Lincoln: 'Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.'





In his iconic Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln uttered the now-famous quote, "Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth." These words encapsulate the essence of democracy and serve as a reminder of the fundamental principle on which nations are built: the power and authority lie with the citizens.





Mass Migration against the wishes of the People is Colonisation





Corporations are importing workers and students into the UK at an astonishing rate. In the past two years over two million immigrants have been settled in the UK. This rate of immigration is sufficient to dramatically change the population. The majority of people in the UK have never agreed to this mass migration despite voting Labour and Conservative which both back high migration. Any mass migration against the will of the people is called colonisation.





80% Of French Women Want The Army Deployed In French Cities To Protect Them





Due to France’s drug trafficking crisis, a large majority of French are in favor of the army being deployed into disadvantaged neighborhoods in problematic neighborhoods in France, including 80 percent of women.





Nearly Half of British Public Feel Like ‘Strangers’ in Their Own Country





Nearly half of the people living in Britain feel like “strangers” in their country, appearing to confirm the recent anti-mass migration rhetoric Labour Party Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been forced into by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.





'Sociopath': Former police chief convicted of murder and rape escapes from prison





A former Arkansas police chief serving a 30-year sentence for murder and rape has escaped from prison and remains at large, according the Arkansas Department of Corrections.





“Reduce the Need for Personal Vehicles”





Top Massachusetts Democrat Wants to Limit How Many Miles Residents Can Drive or Drive at All, Because ‘Climate Change’





Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D) introduced a bill this year to create a commission with the goal of reducing the number of miles driven by residents in their cars because of ‘climate change’, with an ultimate goal to “reduce the need for personal vehicles.”





