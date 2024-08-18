BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON SAYS CHROMOSOMES ⚥ DO NOT DETERMINE BIOLOGICAL SEX
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
55 views • 9 months ago

Dr. Eli David - Neil deGrasse Tyson takes pride in “communicating science”. Here he explains that XX/XY chromosomes don't determine if you are male or female, and instead, each day you can wake up and decide that “today I feel like I am female or male” 🤯


This is the state of science today 🤡


Source: https://x.com/DrEliDavid/status/1824187347937923466


Thumbnail: https://allthatsinteresting.com/neil-degrasse-tyson-quotes


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/i-love-it-neil-degrasse-tyson-startalk-i-like-it-im-in-love-with-it-gif-22233555


Watch: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Chromosomes Don’t Determine Biological Sex


Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news, TV scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has elicited backlash after claiming that DNA doesn’t determine whether a person is male or female.


Yes, really. Here h…


https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/08/18/watch-neil-degrasse-tyson-says-chromosomes-dont-determine-biological-sex/

Keywords
genderchromosomestransapocalypsemulti pronged attackbiological sexdr eli davidneil degrassi tyson
