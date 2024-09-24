CHRISTIAN RAPPER @JoeyVantes INTERVIEWS Me At Tucson AZ TRUMP RALLY! Divine Appointment!

On September 13th, 2024 President Donald Trump SHOWED UP IN our local city of Tucson, Arizona. Me and my ministry team showed up at this Trump Rally and PREACHES THE GOSPEL. In the midst of it, God had me meet a pretty cool Christian RAPPER who's a famous media celebrity named @JoeyVantes . In this video you'll hear my interview with him about why this election is so important and also hear his testimony and how he came to the Lord.





