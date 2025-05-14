Inflation 4-Year Low. Sanctions Lifted in Syria. Mike Smith Interview. B2T Show, May 13, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See Natural & Patriot Solutions in the B2T Store here:
https://blessed2teach.com/store/
Use Code: B2T
Protect your Wealth with Gold and Silver:
Free consultation at 720.605.3900!
Red Light Therapy Wand with Infrared!
https://qestrong.com/quantum-energy-infrared-light/
Use Coupon Code: B2T for 15% off
Fatigue? Pain? Anxiety? Exit the Old You!
7 Biblical Organic Ingredients in One!
Become a Exodus Champion Here for Free:
https://blessed2teach.com/champion
Lawyer at Your Fingertips (Wills, Trusts, Advice) + Identity Protection:
https://blessed2teach.com/Legal
Text Ana at 414.629.0313 for questions and help!
New Era of TV. Unmatched content:
Become an ISA for free and share your link.
Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:
https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order
Natural Solutions without Big Pharma! Pain, Allergy, Keto and more:
Use Coupon Code: B2T
Support Mike Lindell with MyPillow deals:
Promo Code: B2T (up to 67% off)
Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth
https://cupahealth.myshopify.com
25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T
Biblical Healing Oil! Frankincense and Myrrh!
https://www.biblehealingoil.com/?p=S1eaxgWKAn
Discount with Coupon Code: B2T
Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!
Use Discount Code: B2T
Become a B2T Ministries Partner!
Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
Written Prayer Request Wall
https://neighborhood.social/group/2961
Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
#TruthNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#B2TNeighborhood