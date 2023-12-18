Create New Account
394) British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen: Building our new world
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 2 months ago

Credits to childrenshealthdefense channel, Dec 17, 2023.

Exclusive Interview With UK Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/exclusive-interview-with-uk-member-of-parliament-andrew-bridgen/

https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1736400885746688333

https://rumble.com/v41qzht-exclusive-interview-with-uk-member-of-parliament-andrew-bridgen.html


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

