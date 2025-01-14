BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Occupy The Getty, Part II - with guest Steven Kelley. on The Bret Lueder Show, Episode #96
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
547 followers
94 views • 4 months ago

I'm sharing this video, part 2, from 'The Bret Lueder Show, January 14, 2025, with original video description, followed by a little info, how to reach Steven D Kelley. Original video, link: https://rumble.com/v6944r1-occupy-the-getty-part-ii-the-bret-lueder-show-with-guest-steven-kelley-epis.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

In Part II, former CIA and NSA government agent Steven Kelley goes in deep describing the tunnels underneath Los Angeles and how they connect to famous people's houses such as P. Diddy. Do the recent LA fires have anything to do with the child sex trafficking ring known to operate underground at The Getty Museum and in various locations throughout LA? How does Kelley use Remote Viewing in conjunction with his alter-ego Rambo in the astral plane to aid in his research? And what are some solutions to putting a stop to the atrocities being perpetrated upon our children underneath the Getty?

www.truthcatradio.com, t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Donations are encouraged: cash.app/$BretLueder

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

 https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

 Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Keywords
gettysteven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
