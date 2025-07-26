🔥 XRP Cup & Handle Pattern Forming — What happens next? 🤔

🔍 In today’s video, I break down a potential cup and handle pattern forming on the XRP charts—strikingly similar to the one we just saw Bitcoin break out of before reaching a new all-time high. Could XRP be next? I’ll show you the key levels to watch, what this setup could mean for the next major move, and how it may fit into my XRP Moon Dream that I've discussed in previous videos.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Crypto, crypto currencies, iso 20022 cryptos.

- Trading, charts, chart patterns, trading chart patterns.

- Covering xrp, xlm, btc, eth, hbar, algo, qnt, iota, xdc, ada.

- Trading strategy, trading techniques, trading crypto, crypto trading.3.





