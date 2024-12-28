morning of December 28, 2024

▪️ More than ten UAVs were discovered and destroyed at night in the suburbs of Voronezh and in several districts of the region. In one of the districts, when the drone debris fell, the contact network on the railway was broken, a special headquarters of the South-Eastern Railway was created to eliminate the consequences.

▪️ Over the Rostov region, 17 UAVs were destroyed and suppressed, including attacks repelled in Kamensk, Novoshakhtinsk, Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky, Ust-Donetsky, Krasnosulinsky districts.

▪️ In the Kursk region, the enemy launched eight counterattacks in a day, the Sever group of forces reports. As a result of counter-actions, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the vicinity of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Maryevka, as well as in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district. During the day, three enemy missiles were shot down over the region.

▪️ Fighting continues in Toretsk ( Dzerzhinsk ). Fighting is reported west of the Central mine, the Central Market and in the area of ​​the Avangard stadium.

▪️ In the Krasnolimansk direction, the liberation of Ivanovka on the western bank of the Zherebets River has been officially confirmed. In fact, the Russian Armed Forces have gone west instead of the enemy's expected continued attacks to the south, to Terny.

▪️ In the Pokrovsky ( Krasnoarmeysky ) direction west of Sontsovka, our troops advanced further and occupied the settlement of Ukrainka, which is also recognized by the enemy canals.

▪️ In the Vremevsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to block the highway connecting Velikaya (Bolshaya) Novosyolka with Gulyaipole.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, two citizens were injured at night in the village of Palatovo as a result of the detonation of a drone. Another drone hit the village of Verkhososna. As a result of the attack, a power line was damaged. In the evening, the village of Borisovka in the Volokonovsky district was attacked by two kamikaze drones, two civilians were injured. The second drone detonated in the administrative building. In the Shebekinsky district, in the village of Murom, a UAV attacked a moving car. The driver was injured. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, an FPV drone attacked a private house. Arrival in the village of Malinovka, Belgorod district In the village of Gruzskoye, Borisovsky district, as a result of a drone attack on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, a parked bus was damaged. Yesterday in the first half of the day, a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the territory of a school in the village of Borisovka.

▪️ In the DPR, in the settlement of Gorlovka, as a result of an IED being dropped from a Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV on Bagration Street, a man born in 1991 was killed, a man born in 1987 and a woman born in 1994 were injured.

