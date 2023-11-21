Your Spiritual Temple: Rethinking the Concept of the Third Temple in Daniel's Prophecy"



End Times Prophecy, Eschatology, Spiritual Temple, Biblical Interpretation, Daniel Prophecy, Revelation, Symbolism, Christian Zionism Critique, Dispensational Theology, Allegorical Interpretation, Temple Imagery, Biblical Abomination, Spiritual Warfare, Schofield Reference Bible Criticism, Seed of the Serpent, Seed of the Woman, Temple Defilement Interpretation



The interpretation that the concept of the third temple and the abomination of desolation pertains to defiling believers as the temple of God is a perspective rooted in biblical passages, particularly emphasizing believers as the temple of God. In the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible, there are several verses that affirm believers being referred to as the temple of God: 1 Corinthians 3:16-17 (KJV): "Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are." This verse explicitly states that believers themselves constitute the temple of God, highlighting the sanctity and importance of this spiritual dwelling place. The idea of the temple of God being defiled or desecrated ties into the concept of the abomination of desolation, a phrase found in the book of Daniel and referenced in the New Testament. In Daniel 9:27 (KJV), there's a mention of an abomination causing desolation: Daniel 9:27 (KJV): "And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate." This verse is often interpreted as referring to an event or action that defiles or brings desolation to a sacred place, traditionally linked to the idea of a physical temple. However, some interpretations suggest that the temple here might symbolize believers, and the abomination causing desolation might signify spiritual / mind control corruption or defilement within believers themselves rather than a physical structure. The seed war concept, originating from passages like Genesis 3 and 5, emphasizes the ongoing spiritual battle between good and evil, symbolized by the seed of the serpent and the seed of the woman. This theme of conflict between spiritual forces is further explored in biblical texts like Revelation 12, portraying a cosmic struggle between darkness and light. Viewing believers as the temple of God connects these themes, suggesting that the abomination causing desolation represents spiritual / dna corruption or defilement within individuals who are meant to be the dwelling place of God's spirit. This interpretation invites believers to consider the significance of personal spiritual integrity, purity, and faithfulness in maintaining the sanctity of the temple of God, which they themselves embody. So the AC will defile you with a Quantum Computer, 6G, nana tech that you’ll be tied to some sort of hive mind. You’ll be the cell phone by 2030.