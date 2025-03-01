BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Truth Being Exposed Democrats Don't Like IT!
In this explosive episode of The Alex Jones Show, veteran and FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle reveals shocking allegations about the bureau's destruction of evidence. As the Trump administration gears up to confront Deep State actors within the FBI, this vital intel sheds light on how far the agency may go to protect its own. We also delve into a newly released IG report highlighting the lack of oversight on U.S. funds sent to Ukraine. With patriots like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino fighting against corruption, the truth is being brought to light! Tune in, share this crucial information, and join the fight against the Deep State!


General Flynn delivers a powerful response to the FBI's investigation into former Director James Comey's alleged honeypot operation targeting the 2016 Trump campaign. In this explosive video, Flynn warns that "the guns are coming out" and suggests Comey might soon find himself fitting for an orange jumpsuit. Was the Russian collusion narrative just a setup by Hillary Clinton and Comey to undermine Trump and his supporters? Join us for an unfiltered analysis of these serious allegations and hear Flynn's take on the unfolding political drama.


If you find this video insightful, please like and share with your network!


https://youtu.be/bqYqzAjis4w?si=FYRBnFlfnLQcFlcG


https://youtu.be/cr0QrR71RXg?si=4F-CC2hjDLcjqbOW

