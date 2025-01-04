BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025: THE YEAR WHEN THE WHEELS FALL OFF, PT 2 [LIVE PROPHECY INCLUDED]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
303 views • 6 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you. WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Today's Word: 2025 is a year of greater tests than 2024, a year made more challenging because of disappointment, fear, distress and setbacks that will separate the sheep from the goats in terms of resilience, response and reliance on Jesus Christ. Marriages will fail, the love of many will grow cold, and every false heart & motive will be exposed. A year of sudden accidents, exposures and the fall of great and small. The four horses of Revelation will ride, and the earth will go through distress. New laws are coming to upset citizens and turn their nations into unfamiliar territory. These are the words of the Lord, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Follow the channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


----------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT PROPHECIES TO NOTE FOR THIS MESSAGE (THIS IS NOT ALL OF THEM, MORE WILL BE ADDED TO THIS COMMENT LATER): America is on a fast track into the beast system, a process that involves advocating for and passing new laws AND USING THE MILITARY IN A VISIBLE NEW ROLE. Therefore please make time to read and watch all the info below as it will explain the process to you and why it has to happen Biblically. Other prophecies mentioned in this message will be added to this comment once I've had time to watch it back, but these ones are important. Concerning the strange fog being seen all over the U.S.A. recently, watch this prophecy PYRAMIDS (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/ and (VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=B4OtLlpGeJw

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL PT 1 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=KCBjElQ80zE

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL PT 2 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-2-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=007fAulnkro

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL/ DEEP STATE PT 3 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=t5RQoqe9hV8


DREAM OF A MILITARIZED AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BpkNowah5Bc

EXPLOSIONS: DESTABILIZATION & MILITARY AGENDA IN THE N.W.O.:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/11/03/explosions-military-agenda-destabilization-in-the-n-w-o-november-2-2022/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=YGPwmYv_BCE

LIVE PROPHECY EXPLOSIONS- MILITARIZATION IN THE U.S.A. - https://youtube.com/watch?v=d_meK_x9Q0s


Keywords
fearholy spiritjesus christjesussheepgoatsdistress2025end timeslast daysbeast systemyahfalldisappointmentfour horsemen of the apocalypsesetbacksprayer calltmvpblive prophecygreater testsmarriages will failfour horses of revelationlove of many will grow coldsudden accidentsexposures
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy