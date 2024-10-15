Peter Navarro | Deep Dive Takes a Look at Navarro's Latest Article on the Bureau of Prisons

READ THE ARTICLE AT WWW.PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM





Briefing Doc: Peter Navarro's Critique of the First Step Act Implementation





This briefing doc analyzes Peter Navarro's Substack article detailing his experience in prison and subsequent investigation into the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) implementation of the First Step Act (FSA).





Main Themes:





BOP Failure to Implement the FSA: Navarro argues that the BOP, under Democrat leadership, is deliberately obstructing the implementation of the FSA, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill signed into law by President Trump in 2018.

Taxpayer Waste and Human Misery: This obstruction, according to Navarro, results in unnecessary incarceration, costing taxpayers billions of dollars while causing immense suffering for inmates and their families.

Prison Industrial Complex: Navarro blames the ""Prison Industrial Complex,"" comprising BOP staff, private contractors, and the privatized prison system, for profiting from keeping prisons full and resisting FSA implementation.

Call to Action for Congress and 2024 Election Implications: He urges Congress to intervene and force the BOP to implement the FSA fully. He also suggests this issue could sway voters in the 2024 presidential election, favoring Trump, who championed the FSA, and potentially hurting Kamala Harris, who, according to Navarro, made unfulfilled promises regarding the release of nonviolent offenders.





Important Ideas and Facts:





FSA Benefits: The FSA aims to reduce over-sentencing by offering earned good behavior and training credits. It also facilitates inmate transition back into society through halfway houses or home confinement.

Scope of the Problem: Navarro estimates that over 60,000 FSA-eligible inmates are unjustly incarcerated, costing taxpayers up to $5 billion. He provides specific examples of individuals, like Del Gowing and Dr. Armand Abovyan, who remain imprisoned despite being eligible for release under the FSA.

Proposed Solutions: Navarro proposes two solutions:

Expand Home Confinement: Require the BOP to place inmates in home confinement if halfway house capacity is insufficient. He cites Judge Joseph LaPlante's ruling in Leavitt v. Warden (2024) as precedent.

Accurate Release Date Calculation: Mandate the BOP to utilize the ""maximum conditional FTC calculator"" to ensure accurate release date forecasting.





Quotes:





""During my prison stay, I discovered that the Bureau of Prisons has steadfastly refused to enforce the 2018 First Step Act, which was passed through the leadership and 'smart on crime' vision of Donald Trump.""

""Cumulatively, the cost of such BOP malign neglect directly costs taxpayers up to $3 billion for the more than 60,000 FSA-eligible inmates.""

""This is a bipartisan issue that both sides of the aisle are failing on.""

""Tens of thousands of family members of inmates across the battleground states may well vote for Donald Trump because he led passage of the FSA.""





Conclusion:





Navarro's article presents a scathing critique of the BOP's handling of the FSA, highlighting its human and economic costs. His call to action for Congress and his framing of the issue as a potential 2024 election decider underscores his belief in the urgency and political significance of this matter. It's crucial to note that Navarro's perspective is inherently biased due to his personal experience and political affiliations. Further investigation and analysis from diverse perspectives are needed to fully evaluate the extent and implications of the BOP's FSA implementation.