Truth Bombs - Newt Gingrich discusses the Great Awakening; the entire establishment is under siege.

Must watch Truth Bombs:
Newt Gingrich discusses the Great Awakening and how the entire establishment is under siege.
“The folks who belong to Skull & Bones, all of those people are united… to retain power over the American people. They are watching a steady upsurge of Americans who are sick & tired of a corrupt elite that’s trying to do things.” 👀
Damn Newt! 🇺🇸
