Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)"

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)"
https://rumble.com/v381lu5-august-16-2023.html
Moderna: "Hacking the software of life."http://web.archive.org/web/20201116152329/https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
PFIZER: "Modify the genome"
https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
1st Section 3rd Paragraph Down! September 12, 2022
Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
(LINK REMOVED 2025)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
(NATIONAL ARCHIVES STILL HAS IT THOUGH) Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748#:~:text=In%20this%20article%2C%20we%20explore,changes%20implicit%20in%20the%20biodigital
https://x.com/thecryptdotinfo/status/1878290822241591530?t=HoasxifySOQYM_tGedj7EA&s=19
Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Geneshttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=p-t5VrCtY1Q
Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public?https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html
6G European Union Parliament:
Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming
Study25-07-2022
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543
(2020)Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
(PANACEA)https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
(VIDEO)https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
6G Internet of BioNano Things IEEE 2024 design and functionality of bio-nanosensors, communication technologies for nanosensors, bio-cyber interface technologies, and the security implicationshttps://rumble.com/v6tomrp-412655173.html
Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovationshttps://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework
Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International
https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015
MORE: 1906.1 IEEEhttps://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19
Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe | Ozgur B. Akan, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html
6G DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Thingshttps://rumble.com/v6sqpy5-6g-dna-based-nanonetworks-realizing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things.html
Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030,@jmjornettalks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here:https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19
(FULL EPISODE)https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection
New York University Abu Dhabi Ian F Akyildiz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY