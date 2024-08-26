BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIBLE a Hate Crime? Double Jeopardy for JESUS!
I AM A PERSON
I AM A PERSON
11 views • 8 months ago

Bill Whatcott is facing DOUBLE JEOPARDY in North America for preaching to sodomites the words of Bible and the Gospel of REPENTANCE and faith in Jesus.  

https://youtube.com/shorts/2N7H0XZUtxg?si=LhHG0cyM0duc5_b0

Not satisfied with Bill's "hate crimes" acquittal by a fair-minded (& ethnically Jewish) Canadian judge, Trudeau and the Crown twisted & finagled the mechanisms of the Canadian tyranny system to TRY HIM AGAIN!  

Read more here:  

https://billwhatcott.wordpress.com/2024/08/18/bill-whatcott-gets-his-new-hate-crime-trial-date/

...and if you wanna donate to him, do it here:  

https://www.lifefunder.com/whatcott

...and if you wanna download my short to upload it on another YT channel or another platform, click here:  http://eugenicide.com/whatcott.mp4

Jonathan O'Toole

http://ProjectSEE.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist/home

***I said "Calgary" but it was Vancouver.

Keywords
biblegospeljesuscrownlgbtlgbtqcanadagay pridetrudeautrialtractspreacherlgbtqicondomsking charlesbill whatcott
