The US military conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon

The launch was carried out without a warhead, its purpose is to demonstrate the readiness of the US nuclear forces.

It's 50 years old!!!

--

Air Force Global Strike Command Public AffairsBARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AFNS) -- --

A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with one test re-entry vehicle from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System April 19 at 5:11 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.





