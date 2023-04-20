© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US military conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon
The launch was carried out without a warhead, its purpose is to demonstrate the readiness of the US nuclear forces.
It's 50 years old!!!
--
Air Force Global Strike Command Public AffairsBARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AFNS) -- --
A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with one test re-entry vehicle from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System April 19 at 5:11 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.