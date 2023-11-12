The Lone Zebra | Episode 007 | Be Yourself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does it mean to be a zebra in the real world? Come with me as I visit the dentist and learn some of the materials typically used are problematic for zebras. I navigate the uncharted waters of getting dentures vs. implants. I also include some information you won’t want to miss if you’re dealing with dental procedures, especially if you’re a zebra.