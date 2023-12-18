Asking Israelis What would you do if you were Palestinian and a soldiersettler attacked you coreygil-shuster
Corey Gil-Shuster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQrDpprI7J4
Mar 2023
Israelis: What would you do if you were Palestinian and a soldier/settler attacked you?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.