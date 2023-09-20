© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luz Pray that you would be able to see the great miracle My Mother keeps, Our Mother of Guadalupe!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5730-you-live-thinking-that-nothing-will-happen-but-this-is-no-longer-the-case/
SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
09.12.2023
A GRAT SIGN WIIL OCCUR IN THE SKY AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF GUADALUPE WILL ASTOUND HUMANITY, SHOWING WHAT HAS NOT YET BEEN REVEALED.