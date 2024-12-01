Syria: Blood & Shadows Who Pulls the Strings - Kevork Almassian, Syriana Analysis - DD Geopolitics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blood & Shadows Who Pulls the Strings - Kevork Almassian, Syriana Analysis - DD Geopolitics
Today we welcome back award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian, creator of the Syriana Analysis YouTube channel, to delve into the unfolding situation in Syria. Who is reigniting the war, who are the masterminds operating in the shadows, and why did the Syrian Army initially appear overwhelmed? We also explore who the people actually fighting are and how the West has whitewashed their past. This episode is a must-watch, especially for newcomers seeking to understand the complexities of the Syrian conflict.