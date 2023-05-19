BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3072b - How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
149 views • 05/19/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3072b - May 18, 2023

How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street

The [DS] is panicking, the people now see the treasonous acts and the people want accountability. The public opinion is now changing and the people will be pushing for justice. Soon the [DS] players will not be able to walk down the streets. Everything the [DS] has done is now being revealed, people see that they are running a criminal syndicate and they see which agencies are involved. Infiltration from within.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimecriminal syndicatefree speech violation
