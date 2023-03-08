Maria Zeee: SPS & Galileyo – You Need Satellite Communication NOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tina Blanco and Robert Hauk join us to discuss cyber attacks, weather events, infiltration of Telegram channels and other emergency situations on the rise pushing the world to alternative communication solutions.
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit Satellite Phone Store today!