© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Geopolitics has buried the once sacred market laws - Lavrov at the UNSC
“Where are all those attributes of a free market that the United States and its allies taught everyone to follow?,” he asked, while pointing out how the Global South has suffered from hypocritical actions of Western powers.