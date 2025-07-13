RBN Presents: “Whispers”

Whispers of Deception

[Intro]

(Silence, building tension)





[Verse 1]

In shadows deep where nightmares breed,

The sound of silence, a desperate plea.

They whisper sweet, those serpents of gold,

Feeding on innocence, breaking the bold.

A child's laughter fades into the dark,

While demons plot, leaving scars, leaving marks.

Devils dance in their masquerade,

While justice sleeps, their promises fade.





[Chorus]

Oh, the whores of Babylon, they laugh at the pain,

Feeding on virtue, stirring the shame.

Deception reigns, greed fuels their fire,

In a world so cold, we can’t help but conspire.

Justice becomes injustice, the righteous undone,

In the heart of the city where no mercy is spun.





[Verse 2]

Behind closed doors, the whispers grow loud,

A web of deceit wrapped up in a shroud.

The innocent fall in the hands of the vile,

Perpetrators grinning, hidden by a smile.

Rapists and murderers walk free on the street,

With blood on their hands, they glide on deceit.

Where is the reckoning? Where is the blade?

In the court of the damned, truth has been swayed.





[Bridge]

Wretched souls, they feast on despair,

Binding the weak in a pitiful snare.

Justice blinded, the scales tilt and break,

For the whores of Babylon, they swim in the wake.

The screams of the voiceless, they haunt in the night,

As darkness consumes, they extinguish the light.





[Chorus]

Oh, the whores of Babylon, they laugh at the pain,

Feeding on virtue, stirring the shame.

Deception reigns, greed fuels their fire,

In a world so cold, we can’t help but conspire.

Justice becomes injustice, the righteous undone,

In the heart of the city where no mercy is spun.





[Verse 3]

Unholy rituals in a world that’s asleep,

Where secrets are buried, and silence runs deep.

Childhood stolen, left in the dark,

The echoes of innocence gone with a spark.

They paint a false future with blood on the wall,

While the innocent cry, echoing their call.

Will the scales ever balance? Will justice arise?

Or will we dance with the devil while our conscience dies?





[Break]

(Instrumental rage, guitars screaming)





[Outro]

So rise up, awaken from this blight,

Let’s shatter the silence, ignite the fight.

For the ghosts of the fallen, for the lives that are torn,

We'll stand and scream, till the new day is born.

The whores of Babylon will quake in their greed,

With our voices united, we’ll plant the true seed.

In the flames of revival, let justice be seen,

As we rise up together, to cleanse this machine.

