Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery - Sangekikan Kevin Hakushaku no Fukkatsu (2001, Psx)

Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery - Sangekikan Kevin Hakushaku no Fukkatsu (惨劇館 ケビン伯爵の復活, "Tragic Event Mansion - The Return of Count Kevin") is an adventure game developed by Game Stage and published by D3 Publisher. IT was only released in Japan.



The game is a visual novel. Occasionally, you choose one of several options what to do next. Depending on your choices, the game takes a different ending, and you might get a game over / bad ending.

The game is divided into chapters. If you manage to get through a chapter, the game does not necessarily following chapter in line. The story starts off centuries ago with the protagonist coming back to his village after a long voyage. Unfortunately, trouble brews up immediately, as the local lord, Kevin, wants a human sacrifice for a coming celebration, and he sends off his men to take your younger sister. Before this part of the story concludes, the story switches to present day, where four Japanese tourists get lost in the mountains. In search for shelter, they find a seemingly abandoned mansion which now stands in the place where Kevin's castle used to be. To their horror, they discover that whatever happened there centuries ago was not the end of Kevin...

