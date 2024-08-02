Patriots were seen moving in “Israel” presumably to the North

Patriots (US missile systems) were seen moving in “Israel” presumably to the North.

Adding:

What sort of US support can Netanyahu count on after kicking Mideast hornet’s nest?

Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden spoke by phone Thursday to discuss “efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones,” in the wake of Israel’s killings of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The discussion reportedly included “new defensive US military deployments.”

Here’s the “support” the US has already given over the last ten months:

🔶 Two carrier strike groups, other warship and aircraft squadrons sent to the region to shield Israel against large-scale conventional risks (and later, against the Houthis’ guerilla blockade of the Red Sea). 2,000 US troops put on alert, and new Patriot and THAAD sites set up.

🔶 Over $12.5 billion in arms aid commitments, including a $8.7 bln supplemental approved in April, plus the usual $3.8 bln in annual support. Israel has spent the money on Iron Dome interceptors, (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/27554) guided missiles, bunker buster bombs, 57,000+ 155-mm artillery shells, 14,000+ tank shells, and more. The US greenlit a $3 bln Israeli acquisition of 25 more F-35 jets in June.

🔶 Washington briefly paused 500 and 2,000-pound bomb deliveries in May amid global outrage over how Israel uses them, but resumed shipments of the former in July. The US has sent over 14,000 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, and 6,500 500-pound bombs since October.

🔶 In April, after Iran launched a missile and drone barrage at Israel in response to the bombing of its Embassy compound in Damascus, the US, UK, France and Jordan deployed jets and other assets to try to foil the attack. Israel escaped with light damage, but a military base used to mount the Damascus strike was hit, proving Iran’s deterrent power.

🔶 Netanyahu has carefully lobbied to try to pull the US directly into the fray. Last week, during a visit to Washington, he proposed (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/29650) the creation of a new NATO-style bloc against Iran involving Israel, the US, and friendly Arab countries.



