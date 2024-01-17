Create New Account
United States Presidential Candidate, Dr. Shiva Explains Selection-Election and the Controlled Elites
Patriot Strong
United States of America Presidential Candidate, Dr. Shiva joins Patriot Strong sharing the alternatives that exist in a world of red v. blue. Dr. Shiva shares his opinion and stance on many of the issues, America, as a country are facing today. Filled with passion Dr. Shiva strives to provide citizens with the tools they need to fight back NOW.

You can learn more about Dr. Shiva, his platform and the Truth, Freedom, Health platform at Shiva4President.com or TruthFreedomHealth.com

If you like this, and other interviews brought to you by Courtney and Patriot Strong podcast consider subscribing, liking, commenting and sharing this video. You can donate to the show if you feel led. Venmo @patriotstrong (9291 is the verification code) "God Bless You. God Bless this Country. Together We're Patriot Strong"

