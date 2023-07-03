Tom Renz | Should Trump Boycott the Fox News Debate?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck is arguing that Trump should skip the Fox News Debate and I couldn’t agree more. There’s zero benefit for Trump to participate in a Fox News debate and it will only benefit Fox News. The truth is that Trump is the front runner by something like 98 million percent, so why would he participate in a live debate on a left-wing propaganda network like Fox? They’ve gone woke and are anti-Trump just like CNN and the rest of them. #FoxNews #Trump #Debate #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102