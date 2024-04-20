© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck · Robert Kennedy Jr tells me “there’s going to be a revolution” if America’s economy doesn’t improve: "57% of people in this country can't put their hands on $1000 if they have an emergency. 54% are not making enough money to pay for basic human needs."
The Full episode premieres later today 4/20/2024- check back here to watch.
@glennbeck