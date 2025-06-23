What is Next for the NWO Boys.

After USA Inc’s Attack on Iran, what is Next for the NWO? VCAST:

Analyses of the landscape of the power players, China’s Iran oil dependency, Russia pack with Iran and more. False flags and terror attacks on USA soil, I think it will happen but by whom? Military bases will be attacked in the Middle East. MSN saying no, the Nimitz Aircraft carrier will not be destroyed for a false flag. So, the next false flag will be big. Troops allowed on the streets according to a court ruling, what is the big picture. Like Trump, Obama calls to censor the net. Trump monitoring the net for terror cells that were allowed in by both sides. Think Palantir. More evidence we getting primed for a digital plandemic. Second excuse to censor the net, Ai viral fake stories that is a playbook, give us military Ai to censor you. Palantir in Iran, can’t make this up? RFK JR pushes bio digital convergence. The brain chip psyop (Nurolace nano tech is here). What God does Trump worship for it is not Jesus. Discuss why I’m not watching for the Gog Magog war. And more.



