You're Not Alone - Norah Jones

If you are tiredAnd if you are scaredYou're not alone

If you were goodAnd if you were badYou're not alone

Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way

But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind

Sometimes we're proudAnd sometimes we're weakWe're not alone

Sometimes we cryAnd sometimes we weepBut we're not alone

Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way

But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind

Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own wayTo make our own wayTo make our own way(We're not alone)We're not alone