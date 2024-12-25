© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're Not Alone - Norah Jones
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 6 months ago
If you are tiredAnd if you are scaredYou're not alone
If you were goodAnd if you were badYou're not alone
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way
But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind
Sometimes we're proudAnd sometimes we're weakWe're not alone
Sometimes we cryAnd sometimes we weepBut we're not alone
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way
But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own wayTo make our own wayTo make our own way(We're not alone)We're not alone
If you were goodAnd if you were badYou're not alone
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way
But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind
Sometimes we're proudAnd sometimes we're weakWe're not alone
Sometimes we cryAnd sometimes we weepBut we're not alone
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own way
But when those weary nightsTake over your mindI'll share his loveWon't leave you behind
Jesus was bornOn Christmas DayGave us his loveTo make our own wayTo make our own wayTo make our own way(We're not alone)We're not alone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.