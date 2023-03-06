© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"NATO, get out of Ukraine!": Frankfurt residents took to the anti-war rally
The demands of ordinary Germans are unchanged: the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine and the beginning of the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev.
📝 "Those who send people to war will not go there themselves." The pacifists Robert Habek and Anton Hofreiter are in fact warmongers. "The paradox of world history!" exclaimed one of the participants in the action.