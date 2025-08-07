BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jesus is Fake, didn't resurrect! 😳💥😱
MicheleMagical
MicheleMagical
6 followers
74 views • 1 month ago

Both the BibIe, Torah and Quran are full of Iies and fear-based propaganda written by Satanic Freemasons.


It is at the core of their gIobal powers, controI, ensIavement systems, poIitics and anything else - Mind-Programs.


All reIigions were made for Mind-Con troI before TV, movies and internet took over!


Christianity is based on Egyptian Myths, and same with all other religions.


The egyptian pharaoes, are these days global illuminazi Satanic Slave holders.


All created so much fear, hate, vio Ience, vvars and t0rture, upon humans, animals and nature, throughout history, and still today, just open your eyes - it's in sane.


Jesus = Son = Sun = The Light = Morning Star = Lucifer = Horus = Horus' Eye = Evil Eye = Allseeing Eye = A.l. = Machinery without soul, spirit and heart - no empathy = Satan


Jesus=Horus, Mary=Isis, God=Osiris, Amen=Amun, Devil=Apophis


⚠️ It is cruicial to let go of any reIigion, because it's Their main building bIocks for all we see around us and experiences we have that are negative and hurting us! 


You don't need "Jesus" to experience love and miracles! People worshipping "Jesus", have caused so much eviI, harm and suffering, on humans, animals and nature, all life in fact, for thousands of years - it's surreal!


That's why so many huge satanists push reIigions so hard: RoyaIs, Presidents, CeIebs, Mother Theresa, Dalai Lama etc. You need to research it to see what I post are just facts! 😊


Credit: Alandra Markman in interview by Age of Truth

godjesusreligionexposedpsy-opfakemind-controlmind-programming
