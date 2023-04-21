BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3050b - Fauci On Deck, Fear Sets In For [JB], The Patriots Are Dropping The Hammer
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
212 views • 04/21/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3050b - April 20, 2023

Fauci On Deck, Fear Sets In For [JB], The Patriots Are Dropping The Hammer

The [DS] is scrambling now, the evidence that is pouring out is getting worse and worse. The patriots will push an impeachment, will the [DS] react and take him out using the 25th Amendment. The Fauci files were released and most likely this is just the start.

The patriots are now dropping the hammer on the [DS], all movies playing at the same time, the people are waking up in droves, nothing can stop this, nothing.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
