Schara vs. Ascension Hospital, et al Release of Deposition Transcripts
23 views • 7 months ago
In this podcast, Scott introduces the depositions of him and his daughter Jess as they make their way to the jury trial for Grace’s wrongful death, on June 2, 2025.Show more
Scott reviews how we got to this point, both big picture and with Grace’s case. Additionally, he discusses why so few medical lawsuits ever see the light of day and several other nuggets designed to help you prepare and protect yourself.
Most importantly, Jess makes a special appearance!
-------------------------------------
Links for this episode:
PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/kjp2zymsqmngtqda3h9tw/Release-of-Transcripts.pptx?rlkey=xjox4ehwue2rcgt6rsd3u1e8e&st=xwpiq38m&dl=0
Transcript file 1 - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ds4g2ypu52pmkgjf22jnx/167164_Scott_Schara_052924_Vol-III-Full_Ex.pdf?rlkey=472ewnyftw1o1mpzdmzz1enlg&st=p7komoaq&dl=0
Transcript File 2 - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9cr8jtej5kf5taxx7ymxg/166332-Heiden-Jessica-Vander-05.15.24-Full.pdf?rlkey=5zsz8vow7iomsminri6paekk5&st=spi2h7k2&dl=0
Do Hospitals Have To Consult With Next of Kin? https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/estate-planning/do-hospitals-have-to-consult-with-next-of-kin/
Who Decides When a Patient Can’t? Statutes on Alternate Decision Makers https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5527273/
--------------------------------------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
