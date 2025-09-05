Taylor Marshall speaks out on the Pope Leo and James Martin SJ Meeting

Dr. Taylor Marshall joins John-Henry Westen to discuss his new book, Christian Patriot, and the controversy surrounding Pope Leo XIV’s early papacy. Marshall argues that modern conservatism has failed because it severed itself from Catholic political philosophy, insisting true renewal must be grounded in Augustine, Aquinas, and the Beatitudes. He outlines a vision of Christian patriotism that defends marriage, family, and moral order while reviving authentic teachings on just war and liberty. The discussion turns sharply to Pope Leo’s recent meeting with Fr. James Martin and approval of an LGBTQ+ pilgrimage, which Marshall calls “a punch to the gut” for faithful Catholics.





