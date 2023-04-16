They Live (among us, but not like us)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"THEY" have some rule that mandates them to tell us what they are going to do TO US before they actually do it. The 1988 movie They Live is one such production.
Check out these two trailers I merged. You probably get the drift without having to watch the whole movie ... which shows its 25-year-old age. An update would be slicker, but give you no additional useful information.