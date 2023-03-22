Wagner captured 70% of Bakhmut while training the bravest auxiliary troops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Head of PMC Wagner Group said that it has control of about 70% of Bakhmut. In anticipation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to launch a major offensive, Yevgeny Prigozhin plans to recruit some 30,000 recruits and train Russian future fighters, the bravest and most trained. On the other hand, Ukraine is having problems replenishing its ranks of soldiers and military equipment.
Mirrored - TeleTruth