THE REAL JESUS - PART 20

This video examines this obscure parable of Jesus to give us an idea about who will be saved when Jesus returns. The various denominations of Christianity all claim to be the correct Christian church. We assume they can't all be right, but Voice suggests that God isn’t interested in denominational tags at all, that he is looking, instead, for sincere Christians (those who are hungering for more truth) in every denomination and in no denomination. Decide for yourself after watching this latest release in a series of explanations of parables put out by this channel.



