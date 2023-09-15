BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post Shot and Long Haul Syndrome
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
64 views • 09/15/2023

Millions of people are dealing with long-haul symptoms or symptoms after getting the shot, or the “jab.” We are seeing a rise in “sudden death syndrome” and as we’ve seen a 20-30% increase in death rates compared to previous years. Symptoms include chronic fatigue syndrome, migraines, muscle pain, or cardiovascular diseases, to name only a few.

If you got the shot or are having long-haul symptoms, this podcast is for you!

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses how we can help you with our Long Haul Program to help relieve symptoms and get you back onto a path of health and wellness!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

To receive a FREE copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” “Do A 180,” or “Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutionpost shot long haul syndrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy