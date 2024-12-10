What Is eSports?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
eSports (electronic sports) refers to competitive video gaming, where individuals or teams play against each other in organized tournaments or leagues. These events often involve popular games like League of Legends, Dota 2, Fortnite, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch, among many others. eSports has evolved from casual, amateur gaming into a multi-billion-dollar industry, complete with professional players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, sponsors, and fans.