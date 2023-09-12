Prion-like domains in SARS-COV-2 spike protein & Andrew Bridgen is back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All links used in this broadcast in an RTF text file with clickable links:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nFS226vVwIbNglAMeYyfSmxRjZZikxjC/view?usp=sharing
➡There is evidence showing that the most toxic part of SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein, is acting like a prion....
https://odysee.com/@ARGONAUT:d/eqs5f.haa:1
➡Amyloid structures not blood clots Rense podcasts
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_053022_hr2.mp3
Scientists prove Graphene Nanobots in Covid Vaccines are Shedding from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated; But there is a way to remove them – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/12/covid-jabs-shedding-graphene-nanobots/
Andrew Bridgen: Parliament has been captured and people are going to have to say “no” and defend themselves – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/10/parliament-has-been-captured/
Here’s why all biotechnology experimentation should be outlawed – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/08/biotechnology-experimentation-should-be-outlawed/
Andrew Bridgen MP - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@andrewbridgenmp/videos
mRNA vaccine spike protein differs from viral version - Scope
https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2023/07/31/mrna-vaccine-spike-protein-differs-from-viral-version/
Be aware of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: There is more than meets the eye - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34100279/
Ways to Counteract COVID Spike Protein Discussed in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ways-counteract-covid-spike-protein-152800538.html
CRISPR is Making Bioweapons More Accessible | ASP American Security Project
https://www.americansecurityproject.org/crispr-is-making-bioweapons-more-accessible/
Can mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines cause prion disease or Alzheimer’s? | Science-Based Medicine
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/can-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccines-cause-prion-disease/
Questions and Answers on Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathies (BSE) and Vaccines
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/scientific-guideline/questions-answers-bovine-spongiform-encephalopathies-bse-vaccines-first-version_en.pdf
➡Prion-like Domains in Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Differ across Its Variants and Enable Changes in Affinity to ACE2 - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35208734/
SARS-CoV-2 Prion-Like Domains in Spike Proteins Enable Higher Affinity to ACE2 - Abstract - Europe PMC
https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR130790
SARS-CoV-2 Prion-Like Domains in Spike Proteins Enable Higher Affinity to ACE2[v1] | Preprints.org
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202003.0422/v1
Coronavirus - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus
COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 3,302 studies
https://c19early.org/
Dr. Vernon Colman: The collaborators will kill us all – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/04/vernon-colman-the-collaborators-will-kill-us-all/
Behind Their Green Mask – The Government Proposes Legislation to Criminalise Disagreeing With Net Zero – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/07/behind-their-green-mask-the-government-proposes-legislation-to-criminalise-disagreeing-with-net-zero/
Could Covid Injection Spike Proteins Be Producing Prions and Amyloid Structures Which Cause Neurological Disorders? – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/19/spike-proteins-produce-prions-and-amyloid-structures/
Schwab promotes the merging of state and corporate power at Asian Summit – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/09/08/schwab-promotes-the-merging-of-state-and-corporates/
Andrew Bridgen - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Bridgen
Reclaim Party - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reclaim_Party
Prion Producing mRNA Vaccines May Be The Biggest Public Health Misstep Of All Time : r/conspiracy
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ostvg6/prion_producing_mrna_vaccines_may_be_the_biggest/
Prion Producing mRNA Vaccines May Be The Biggest Public Health Misstep Of All Time — FULCRUM NEWS
https://web.archive.org/web/20210727105135/https://www.fulcrumnews.com/blog/2021/6/13/prion-producing-mrna-vaccines-may-be-the-biggest-public-health-misstep-of-all-time
SARS-CoV-2 is NOT a Coronavirus, it’s a Spike Protein / Prion Bioengineered Bioweapon | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=69455
